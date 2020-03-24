iOS 13.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 13.4 for the iPad is out -- there's a lot of bugfixes here

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of things to change, it doesn't seem to have put a stop of iPhone and iPad updates.

It's time to fire up your iPhone and iPads and download the latest updates.

For the iPhone, Mail has been upgraded to have always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message, and responses to encrypted emails are now automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME.

Files gets a revamp too, with iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app, new controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link, and permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files.

CarPlay gets third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard, along with in-call information appearing on the CarPlay Dashboard.

The App Store and Apple Arcade gets a number of tweaks, incluing Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

This update also supports audio playback in USDZ files for AR Quick Look.

There are also Nine new Memoji stickers to play with, which include Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face.

There are also a whole raft of bugfixes for the iPhone:

Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on iPhone models with all-screen displays

Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when Dark Mode is active

Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

Resolves an issue where CarPlay may lose its connection in certain vehicles

Fixes an issue in CarPlay where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area

Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

The iPad gets a whole bunch of tweaks and features, the biggest of those being mouse and trackpad support.

All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)

Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for iPad and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

The iPad also sees updates to the Mail app, Files, and App Store and Apple Arcade.

iPad users also get the nine new Memoji stickers.

There are also a huge list of bugfixes for the iPad:

Updates can be downloaded over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

