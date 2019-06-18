iOS 13 will actually save you money

Apple seems to be moving more towards masking app subscriptions more transparent, and as part of this iOS 13 will prompt users to delete their subscription if they delete the associated app from their device.

Must read: Iridium GO! Turn any smartphone into a satellite phone with internet access

This new feature in the iOS 13 developer beta 2 was spotted by MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci.

Never seen this alert before – Apple now tells you if an app you're deleting has a subscription still active. Good move.



(Taken on iOS 13 beta 2.) pic.twitter.com/WU57nS8Ziv — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 18, 2019

This should help prevent situations where iOS users end up paying for subscriptions they are no longer using.

Further to this, Apple has cracked down on apps that try to trick users into subscribing, and will also be rolling out reminders that pop up when a subscription is due for renewal.

This is part of the major revamping that Apple is planning in iOS 13. Another new feature designed to save users money is "Optimized battery charging," that is designed to slow the rate of battery aging, and increasing the lifespan of devices.

See also: