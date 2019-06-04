iOS 13 and iPadOS: Will your iPhone or iPad run it?

Will your existing iPhone or iPad run the new iOS 13 and iPadOS upgrades, due out this fall, or has the time come to give Apple a huge chunk of cash for new devices?

Some iPhones and iPads won't make the cut when ioS 13 and iPadOS are released later this year.

Here is a list of compatible devices, along with those that will see support dropped.

On the iOS 13 front, here are the devices that will receive the update:

  • iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPod touch 7th-generation

All iPhones older than the iPhone 6S won't receive iOS 13. This means that the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5s will remain on iOS 12. For iPod touch users, the 6th-generation iPod touch also won't get the update, only the newly-released 7th-generation iPod touch.

When it comes to iPadOS, there is the new compatibility list:

  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • 11-inch iPad Pro
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 9.7-inch iPad Pro
  • iPad (6th-generation)
  • iPad (5th-generation)
  • iPad mini (5th-generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd-generation)
  • iPad Air 2

This means that the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPad Air won't get the iPadOS update.

