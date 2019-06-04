iOS 13 and iPadOS: Will your iPhone or iPad run it?

Some iPhones and iPads won't make the cut when ioS 13 and iPadOS are released later this year.
Here is a list of compatible devices, along with those that will see support dropped.
On the iOS 13 front, here are the devices that will receive the update:
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
- iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPod touch 7th-generation
All iPhones older than the iPhone 6S won't receive iOS 13. This means that the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5s will remain on iOS 12. For iPod touch users, the 6th-generation iPod touch also won't get the update, only the newly-released 7th-generation iPod touch.
When it comes to iPadOS, there is the new compatibility list:
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (6th-generation)
- iPad (5th-generation)
- iPad mini (5th-generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd-generation)
- iPad Air 2
This means that the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPad Air won't get the iPadOS update.
