iOS 14.3 is out: New features and how to update your iPhone

Apple on Monday released software updates iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and WatchOS 7.2 for its iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch lineup, respectively. The free update adds several new features, performance improvements, and enhancements.

You can install the update right now by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max owners will gain a new ProRAW feature that allows you to take photos in RAW format, instead of the standard JPG. This will give you more control over how the final photo looks, with some editing of course. You'll need to enable the feature before you start using it. Do that by going to Settings > Camera > Formats.

Along with the new camera feature, Apple is also launching its subscription workout service, Fitness Plus. Using an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and an Apple Watch, subscribers can follow guided workouts, tracking their progress through Apple's Health and Activity apps. The service is bundled into the Apple One Premier plan, which runs $29.95 a month or can pay $9.99 a month for it.

The update also adds support for Apple's new AirPods Max, the $550 wireless headphones that the company announced last week. First impressions of the headphones have been positive about build and sound quality, but questions remain about whether or not the high price is warranted.

