iOS 14 out today, but it might be a very good idea to avoid installing it

iOS 14 best features: Widgets, Messages, and more Watch Now

It's fall. You know what that means? That's right, it's time for another major iOS update to land.

But this launch feels rushed and chaotic. Yesterday Apple gave developers a 24-hour countdown to the release.

This accelerated release has shaken the dev community. So much so that some developers are quietly hoping that iPhone and iPad users don't install the new update yet.

Other developers are actively warning users to hold off in case of problems.

Must read: Coronavirus fears are destroying Ring doorbells

The problem is that Apple hadn't made a GM (Golden Master) release of iOS available to developers until yesterday. This means that developers have had little opportunity to submit updated apps that both fix issues caused by the new releases, or to take advantage of the new features.

And it's not just iOS 14. Also affected are iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS. But it's iOS 14 that's the big one, and it could be live on tens, if not hundreds of millions of iPhones in a matter of days.

And developers know that if there are problems, users won't be screaming at Apple. They'll be screaming at the developers.

A big WTF at Apple dropping iOS 14 tomorrow without giving developers any notice, or final tools to submit their apps 😂 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 15, 2020

WTH. Totally. How I feel right now. pic.twitter.com/sGqjSK09TN — Shafiu Hussain (@shafiu) September 15, 2020

Apple really really really hates developers this year — カール (@KarlCheeseAji) September 15, 2020

Some developers are going as far as actively advising users who don't want to experience problems to hold off updating until they get a chance to get their ducks in a row.

If you're feeling lucky and want to make the leap to iOS 14 (and all the other goodies) as soon as possible, then I've put together some tips to help keep you out of the tarpits.

And if you do find yourself hip deep in said tarpit, remember, don't blame the developers. Blame Apple which rushed this release out the door. Or blame yourself for thinking you could outsmart launch day bugs.

But don't blame the devs.