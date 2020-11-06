iPhone 12 Pro component shortages has Apple filling shelves with older iPhones

If you're hoping to pick up an iPhone 12 Pro any time soon, you're out of luck. According to Apple's website, the wait for this handset -- which is currently in pre-order -- is 2 - 3 weeks.

The reason behind this is component shortages as it appears that Apple has underestimated demand for this handset.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, a combination of high demand and component shortages have knocked availability.

"Demand for the iPhone 12 Pro has been much stronger than Apple anticipated. Making matters worse, the company has been hit by supply constraints for some components, such as power chips and lidar components used for depth-sensing imaging functions, Nikkei Asia learned."

The problem is so bad that Apple is cannibalizing the iPad supply chain to make more iPhone 12 Pro handset.

"In response, Apple has reallocated some components intended for iPads to the iPhone 12 Pro, two people familiar with the matter said."

So, what is Apple going to do with the gaps on the shelves? Pack them with older iPhone, it seems.

"To fill the empty space on shelves, Apple has asked suppliers to prepare more than 20 million units of iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR handsets from October through the year-end for holiday shopping season and early next year."

This is a huge number, in excess of a quarter of the orders Apple placed for the new iPhone 12 series this year, which was reported to be in the region of 75 million to 80 million units.

So, if you are looking for an iPhone 12 Pro, and want to get it this side of the holidays, it's probably a good idea to get your order in sooner rather than later, as this situation is unlikely to get better this side of 2020.