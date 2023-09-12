iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Pro model is best to buy?

Apple just announced the iPhone 15 lineup, consisting of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in their Wonderlust event on Tuesday.

Also: Everything announced at Apple's 'Wonderlust event' today: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods

If you're eyeing the iPhone 15 Pro, you probably value "Pro" features, such as longer battery life, enhanced camera quality, and a more capable processor. There are only a few differences between last year's Pro model and this year's new iPhone 15 Pro, but those small differences can influence your decision.

Let's dive into the differences to help you make the right choice.

Specifications

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Display 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz (460 ppi) 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz (460 ppi) Weight 206g 187g Processor A16 Bionic chip A17 Pro chip RAM/Storage 6GB with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 8GB with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 3,200mAh with 20W charging 3,650mAh with 20W charging Camera 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front

48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (2x), 12MP telephoto (3x), 12MP front

Connectivity 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Price Starting at $799

Starting at $999

You should buy the iPhone 14 Pro if...



Jason Hiner/ZDNET

1. You want the cheaper option

Shortly after Apple announced the iPhone 15 lineup, iPhone 14 prices saw a deep discount. You can expect all previous iPhone models to be a few hundred dollars cheaper now that the iPhone 15 is here. If you want the closest thing to an iPhone 15, you can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro. Aside from an upgraded chip and a few cosmetic upgrades, the iPhone 14's internal components are very similar to its successor.

Review: iPhone 14 Pro packs a lot more innovation for the same price as last year

However, Apple typically discontinues last year's Pro models shortly after announcing a new iPhone lineup to avoid interference with the new iPhone's sales. So, if you want to buy an iPhone 14 Pro, you'll have to consult other vendors like Amazon, Best Buy, or your cell service provider while supplies last.

2. You're not ready to give up your Lightning cable(s)

It's official: The latest iPhones ditch the Lightning ports and sport a USB-C port instead. The switch to USB-C is mostly important to iPhone users outside of the US, thanks to a law passed by the European Parliament mandating all electronic devices be USB-C compatible by the end of 2024.

However, most iPhone users in the US and in some other countries don't have any pressure to get rid of their Lightning charging cords. If you have an Apple Watch, AirPods, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, iPhone 14 or older, or Magic Trackpad, you probably have plenty of Lightning cords lying around.

If you want to stick with the Lightning cable, buy the iPhone 14 Pro.

3. You're a fan of Gold iPhones

Apple first debuted Gold colored iPhones in 2013 with the release of the iPhone 5s. This design decision was heavily influenced by Asian consumers who associate the color gold with wealth and luxury. Shortly after, Apple only offered Gold iPhones in "Plus" and "Pro" models, signaling to consumers that to acquire a Gold iPhone, they'd need to pay extra for it.

But that all changes with the iPhone 15 Pro, which is now available in Titan Gray, Blue, Silver, and Space Black -- sans Gold.

So, if you want to get your hands on a Gold iPhone, you'll have to stick with the iPhone 14 Pro.

You should buy the iPhone 15 Pro if...

1. You just have to have the Action Button

The Action Button, first introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra, is a button that performs a specific action when pressed. On the iPhone 15 Pro, the Action Button replaces the mute switch but still acts as a mute switch -- if you want it to.

Also: The iPhone 15 Pro may fix every design problem I've had with Apple

You can toggle between actions that can interact with Dynamic Island, like Voice Memos and Camera, and run shortcuts created in the Shortcuts app. Instead of a switch, the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button looks like the volume up and down buttons.

2. You want USB-C charging

On the flip side of the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro is in the first generation of iPhones to utilize USB-C charging. The USB-C charging port is very common among almost all non-Apple consumer tech products, so if you have a non-Apple tablet, pair of headphones, or smartwatch, chances are you have a small collection of USB-C cables.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 USB-C cables are color-coordinated with the iPhone color you purchase. So, not only do you now have universal charging, but you also have a matching cable. Cute.

3. You want better performance

In traditional Apple fashion, any device that's followed by the "Pro" modifier is guaranteed to have premium, pro-level features. The iPhone 15 Pro has Apple's upgraded A17 Pro chip under its hood that offers increased efficiency and performance.

Couple the new chip with increased RAM, and iPhone 15 Pro users should experience smoother multitasking as apps can run in the background longer without crashing or lagging.

Alternatives to consider

BEST ALTERNATIVE iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 has many Pro features found in the iPhone 14 Pro, like the Dynamic Island and a 48MP Main camera for $200 less than the iPhone 15 Pro. View at Apple