'iPhone storage almost full' after installing iOS 15? Here's what NOT to do

If you've just installed iOS 15 and you're now seeing a message that says that your 'iPhone storage almost full,' then you're not alone.
In fact, it seems like it's quite a widespread problem, and the exact cause is unclear.
It's certainly not a lack of storage space. Some affected users report having tens of gigabytes free.
So, if you're affected by this 'iPhone storage almost full' bug, what should you do?
Do nothing.
Wait it out for a fix from Apple.
What you shouldn't do is start deleting stuff because:
- That doesn't appear to fix the problem
- That's a path to data loss and more headaches
I've spoken to an Apple support agent contact who tells me that Apple is aware of this bug, there's nothing that support techs can do about it, and that it's something that Apple will need to fix as part of the iOS 15.x update.
