'iPhone storage almost full' after installing iOS 15? Here's what NOT to do

If you've just installed iOS 15 and you're now seeing a message that says that your 'iPhone storage almost full,' then you're not alone.

In fact, it seems like it's quite a widespread problem, and the exact cause is unclear.

Seriously!? I have over 10 gigabytes of free storage on my #Apple #iPhone. However the device is telling me that my storage is almost full and should upgrage the iCloud storage space for monthly fee. 😅 @tim_cook @Apple pic.twitter.com/KxUJUpeTgZ — Mikko Seurujärvi (@miksupetteri) September 17, 2021

@AppleSupport I had the ‘iPhone storage almost fullI’ message through all iOS 15 betas. I reported it via feedback app but was never fixed. Just upgraded to final version & it’s still there. Tapping it does nothing. My phone storage is NOT full pic.twitter.com/VZkrRGAbLI — James Moore + (@mrjamesmoore) September 20, 2021

stop telling me my iPhone storage is almost full when it’s literally just above HALF! I hate this iOS 15 update pic.twitter.com/dP200udpCm — « Katrina » (@just_katrinaa) September 21, 2021

Can’t get rid of a notification on my iPhone which is saying “iPhone storage almost full” after updating to iOS 15. I have 50GB free? #iOS15 @AppleSupport — Laura (@luarasaurus) September 20, 2021

It's certainly not a lack of storage space. Some affected users report having tens of gigabytes free.

So, if you're affected by this 'iPhone storage almost full' bug, what should you do?

Do nothing.

Wait it out for a fix from Apple.

What you shouldn't do is start deleting stuff because:

That doesn't appear to fix the problem That's a path to data loss and more headaches

I've spoken to an Apple support agent contact who tells me that Apple is aware of this bug, there's nothing that support techs can do about it, and that it's something that Apple will need to fix as part of the iOS 15.x update.