Get $500 off an iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: The exclusive deal offers this robot vacuum for 50% off today.
Written by Sherin Shibu, Editor on
Black round Roomba vacuuming debris on a wooden floor
What if you never vacuumed, but your home looked like you regularly did? That tantalizing dream can become a reality if you get the iRobot Roomba i7+.

The Roomba i7+ blazes a trail of cleanliness wherever it goes, learning the layout of your home and automatically creating smart maps. This means that it will clean without bumping into things. It also works with Google Home and Alexa, so you can combine it with one of those devices for voice control instead of using the iRobot Home app.  

Roomba i7+ (save 50%)

With the price now $500 instead of $1,000, you can afford to never vacuum again -- and almost never empty out your vacuum bag either. The Roomba i7+ has a much-needed automatic disposal system that can go up to two months without being emptied. Instead of facing a wave of dust and debris when you empty your Roomba (as you would with a traditional vacuum), you get a neat disposal bag that goes straight into the garbage bin. 

The Roomba i7+ model is unique in that it has targeted area cleaning. So if you drop some Cheerios underneath the dining table, you can instruct the robot vacuum to clean just that area and not the whole dining room. The vacuum learns where and when you normally want vacuuming over time, and it can suggest personalized schedules to automatically do its thing. 

The vacuum itself is powerful and great for families with pets. But if you still aren't sold on the Roomba i7+, check out these other top robot vacuum deals for Prime Day.

