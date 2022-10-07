'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you've been moping around the last few months regretting the robot vacuum you didn't make over the summer during Amazon's last Prime Day, mope no longer. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale already has early deals for robot vacuums, and a host of other items are already trickling in. You can get a good deal right now, and have your floors looking pristine before the family comes over for Thanksgiving.
What is starting now as a trickle of discounts will grow into a flood of deals. So be sure to check back often as we'll be updating this page with more October Prime Day deals.
The iRobot Roomba s9+ has a number of useful features including an auto-emptying dirt bin, smart mapping navigation, and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant. The Smart Maps technology builds a personalized layout of your living area, enabling the iRobot Roomba s9+ to clean your home more efficiently. It has a cleaning system that lifts and loosens dirt and automatically increases suction for a deeper clean with carpets.
The XIEBro K10 robot vacuum cleaner has all of the standard features you'd want in a robot vacuum but at a fraction of the cost of more expensive models. This model is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mopping combo with a separate dust bin and water tank. It has two levels of suction and four cleaning path settings. The vacuum and mop can easily be adjusted through the vacuum's remote or app.
The iRobot Roomba 694 comes with an advertised 90-minute runtime, which should be enough to clean up all but the largest living spaces before charging itself. Its Dirt Detect technology enables the Roomba to invest extra time and effort into dirtier areas. To tackle uneven surfaces and different types of floors it has flexible dual brushes that can adjust as needed.
Amazon just keeps handing out the deals, as long as you're a Prime member. The Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day event full of discounts and deals for Prime members. As the holiday shopping season keeps expanding, this gives early shoppers a chance to pick up deals before we hit Black Friday.
From Oct. 11th (Tue.) to the 12th (Wed.) Amazon is running the Prime Early Access Sale, which is very similar to Amazon Prime Day.
