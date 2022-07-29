When Jabra announced its Elite 7 Active earbuds last year, they promised adjustable noise canceling as well as a sweatproof, comfortable design for even the hardiest of fitness enthusiasts. And while they were originally priced at $179, you can get them today for only $119 -- that's $60 off.
The Jabra Elite 7 are one of the best earbuds on the market for those who like to listen to music or podcasts while working out. They come with special ShakeGrip technology that keeps them firmly yet comfortably planted in your ears. They also provide noise cancelation and HearThrough, so you can hear what's going on around you when you need to.
They boast a waterproof IP57 rating, so you don't have to worry about your sweat ruining these earbuds. And if you need to take a break midway through your routine to take a call, the earbuds come packed with four mics and 6 mm speakers for clear and crisp sound. You can use only one bud with Mono Mode, too. The earbuds offer up to 8 hours of battery life -- or 30 hours with the charging case.
Right now, only the black pair is on sale. The listed price is $149, but when you go to checkout, you'll get another $30 off.
If you're interested in getting these sweatproof earbuds, you'd better act fast. The $119 price tag is only available while supplies last.