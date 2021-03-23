Jack Dorsey's first tweet sells for $2.9m via NFT

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has sold his first ever tweet for $2.9 million.

The Twitter boss handed over the proceeds from the 15 year-old tweet to GiveDirectly's Africa charity fund.

The tweet, which reads "just setting up my twttr", was purchased as a non-fungible token (NFT), paid for in ether.

"This is not just a tweet! I think years later people will realize the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting," the owner of the tweet himself tweeted.

NFTs are used to verify unique items. The blockchain-created certificate of authenticity is used for a digital asset such as art, or in this case, a tweet.

With the band Kings of Leon earlier this month releasing their latest album as an NFT, actor John Cleese is also trying his luck in the digital art world, selling an illustration of the Brooklyn Bridge he did on his iPad.

Image: Opensea.io

Under the pseudonym of "The Unnamed Artist" the Monty Python actor is selling the artwork for a buy it now price of $69,346,250.50. The current highest bid for the Brooklyn Bridge is around $33,000.

"Hello! It is time you meet my alter ego 'Unnamed Artist' I'm delighted to offer you the opportunity of a lifetime. I'm selling my 1st NFT. Though bidding starts at 100.00, you can 'BUY IT NOW' for 69,346,250.50!" Cleese tweeted.

The auction closes in 10 days.

