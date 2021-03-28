Japan to issue digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates: Report

Japan will issue digital vaccine certificates to citizens who have received a coronavirus vaccination, according to a Nikkei report.

The certificate will follow international standards and be accessible on a mobile app so that citizens can present the proof of vaccination when travelling overseas, the report said.

In addition to being available for Japanese citizens who travel abroad, the app will be available for foreigners currently in the country, regardless if they are staying in Japan or returning to their home countries.

The vaccination information will also be linked with a new system that tracks the progress of Japan's vaccination program, the report said.

Beyond Japan, China and the European Union have also announced that they will be using vaccine passports as part of hopes to reopen international travel.

A fortnight ago, the European Union unveiled its plans to roll out vaccine certificates around June. The certificate, called the Digital Green Certificate, will contain a QR code with a digital signature to protect it against falsification and each issuing body will have its own digital signature key.

China, meanwhile, launched its own version of a vaccine passport at the start of this month. The Chinese app also uses a QR code for verification purposes.

Aviation organisations, such as Air New Zealand and the International Air Transport Association, are also currently trialling digital health travel apps that would allow travellers to create a digital health wallet linked to their e-passport.

