Microsoft launches COVID-19 vaccine-management platform

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Consulting Services has developed a COVID-19 vaccine-management platform and is launching it today, December 11. The new solution is for both government and healthcare customers. A handful of Microsoft partners, including Accenture, Avanade, EY and Mazik Global, are also working on vaccine-management offerings which use Microsoft cloud services.



In a blog post about the new platform, officials emphasized the role technology can play in ensuring secure, safe and equitable distribution of the vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Vaccines from various manufacturers are rolling out in Europe and soon in the U.S.



Microsoft and partners are working actively with customers now on vaccine-management solutions that can handle the registration of providers and patients; phased scheduling for vaccinations; reporting, analytics and forecasting.



According to the company, Microsoft Consulting Services (MCS) already has deployed more than 230 emergency COVID-19 response missions globally since the pandemic began in March.



MCS developed the Vaccination Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS). This system, as its name eimplies, handles assessment, registration and scheduling for vaccine distribution. It can track and report immunization progress through secure data exchange using standards like Health Level Seven, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and other APIs. And health providers and pharmacies can monitor and report on effectiveness of specific vaccine batches with the tool.



Various Microsoft partners are using Microsoft cloud services to provide additional vaccine management support with interoperability and integration with existing systems of record; predictive analytics and secure communications. EY, for example, is using Azure, Dynamics 365, Power BI and Power Platform on its solution for managing the manufacture and distribution of the vaccines. Mazik Global has a Vaccine Flow solution that is built on Power Apps.