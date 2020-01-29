Java or C++, Full stack or Front end: The programming languages and developer jobs that pay you the most

Developer: C beats Java to programming language of the year title Up and coming developers can do themselves a favor by learning the programming language C.

Salary is only one of the components of the package that tech workers are looking at when deciding whether to take a job.

In a market where top skills are in high demand and developers are going through between four and six application processes at a time, companies need to offer more than just money.

Employees now commonly request flexible working in their roles, whether in terms of hours or working from home, said professional and financial services recruiter Morgan McKinley.

"If hiring organisations don't offer this, even across financial services, they are at risk of missing out on talented professionals who are attracted to tech start-ups and FinTech companies where the typical benefits are better," the company said.

Development lead (average salary £140,000), chief information security officer (£120,000), and head of data engineering (£120,000) were among the highest-paid permanent roles identified by the company's salary guide.

The salaries for developer roles varied, with C++ developers and Java developers among the highest paid at £90,000 on average (rising to £130,000).

Full stack developers could also look to earn around £90,000; front end developers average salary is slightly less at around £85,000, and JavaScript developers earn an average of £85,000 according to the data, with C#.Net developers would look to earn £80,000 on average.

Android and iOS developers were both reported to be earning £65,000, alongside Oracle developers. Average salaries for SAS and SQL developers were listed at £60,000.

Image: Morgan McKinley

The recruitment firm said that many organisations will adopt DevOps in 2020, and because a lot of work needs to be done within IT departments to embed and automate security best practices, hiring security teams for DevOps will be a key trend this year.

Staff with data science and engineering skills will continue to be popular, said Morgan McKinley. "This would look like a Data Scientist who can develop strong statistical models but also has good knowledge of engineering concepts, can create data pipelines and productionise their own code."

The firm warned that IR35 changes, due in April 2020, may see the recruitment of contractors slow down with a shift towards permanent hiring. "It's important that any temporary professionals seriously consider how the changes will affect them and think about how they want to be paid after the implementation date -- they may have to be flexible when it comes to opportunities."