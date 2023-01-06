'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As a constant carrier of an e-ink writing tablet, I love being able to take my notes -- and books -- on the go with my Onyx Boox Tab Ultra e-ink tablet. For those who want to bring Kindle books for the subway commute and also take notes during the work day, the Kindle Scribe is an essential tool. For the first time ever, the Scribe has dropped in price, and you can score this handy e-ink tablet for $320, saving you $50.
And in case you're wondering, the price includes the device's premium pen, which features a built-in eraser, sweetening this already great deal.
The Scribe features a 10.2-inch e-ink, glare-free screen that offers a 300 ppi display, so you can read crisp, clear letters in any lighting. You'll get the same features of the Kindle Paperwhite that you've come to hold dear to your literary heart, along with the ability to create notebooks, journals, and lists.
Because it's a two-in-one tablet, a plethora of templates are included in the software. Whether you work with lined paper, grids, and more, the Scribe can handle it all. Plus, if you're a student, you can handwrite sticky notes to help you remember things or just highlight alliteration in that Wordworth piece your English class is studying.
Also: Kindle Scribe vs ReMarkable 2 Tablet: Digitize your notes
This device can survive weeks on a single charge, and the Premium Pen doesn't require charging. The Pen also attaches magnetically and comes with a handy shortcut button.
ZDNET expert Matthew Miller gave the tablet an 8/10 rating, saying that, "While I have various other tablets, I've yet to find a pairing that feels natural, both in hardware and software, and often end up rarely ever using the stylus that they support. An e-ink tablet like the Kindle Scribe solves that issue."
Read the review: Kindle Scribe review
At $50 off, this is the first time the Kindle Scribe has dropped so low in price. Amazon is notorious for brief lightning deals, so we recommend adding the device to your cart today to score the tablet for only $320.