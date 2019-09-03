Kogan Mobile live in New Zealand as prepay player

A year after first announcing its intention to launch in New Zealand, Kogan Mobile is now live across the ditch.

Potential users of the prepay service will only be able to purchase credit online, which includes unlimited standard calls and texts to New Zealand and Australia on all plans. Users have a choice of 1.5GB, 4GB, 15GB, and 32GB plans available on 30 day, 90 day, and 365 day plans.

At the top end, 32GB is available on a 30 day expiry at NZ$70, while at the lower end, a 365 day plan with 1.5GB will cost NZ$13.40 per every 30 days.

Once the data limit is hit that is it for 30 days, unless the user purchases a data pack or renews.

Similar to its service in Australia, Kogan Mobile is using Vodafone New Zealand as its network provider.

"Internationally, these sort of network partnerships are common and we're pleased to help bring the best of the world to New Zealanders with a pure digital, radically simple offering," Vodafone New Zealand CEO Jason Paris said.

"Kogan Mobile has built a great reputation by challenging the status quo and delivering fantastic value to consumers across the ditch, and I'm confident they will build a strong brand here."

Kogan Mobile made its way across to Vodafone Australia in October 2015, following three month stint in 2013 on Telstra's network, that saw its ISPOne wholesaler ban its high-use customers.

Around 115,000 customers who signed up to Kogan Mobile used far more of the low-cost service than ISPOne had accounted for, which resulted in ISPOne blocking Kogan customers from using data. Kogan took ISPOne to court for the incident, winning damages for the losses suffered from ISPOne suspending its customers.

ISPOne was unable to recoup the costs from wholesaling the service to Kogan to pay its Telstra bills, and full year results, Kogan did not disclose its mobile customer numbers, only stating the figure rose 24% compared to last year.

Earlier this year, Vodafone New Zealand was sold to NZ-based infrastructure investment company Infratil and Canada-headquartered Brookfield Asset Management in a NZ$3.4 billion deal.

