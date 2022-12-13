'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for a laptop that has enough battery life to power you through your work day? The Acer Porsche Design laptop has that plus plenty more specs to entice even the most power-hungry content creators and designers. Right now, you can get this great laptop for only $600, saving you a massive $800.
On the outside, the 1.2kg metal chassis also features a carbon fiber cover to keep the laptop safe during traveling and from bumps and scrapes. You'll get a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen for both designing on the go or just creating important documents on a 340 nits screen.
Underneath the hood, the laptop uses an 11th-gen Intel core i5-1135G7 processor and Intel's signature Iris Xe graphics card, along with 8GB of RAM. It also can store up to 512GB on the SSD storage.
The battery life can last for up to 17 hours on a charge, so you won't need to carry your charger when you're out for the day. And, if you're not keen on using Windows 10, this laptop is eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 free of charge.
If you need some time to think about it, the $600 price tag will last for a few days. That being said, stock is limited, so you'll want to add it to your cart sooner rather than later. If you're still looking for other laptop options ahead of the holidays, be sure to check out our dedicated holiday collection, where in addition to finding laptop deals, you can find our picks for tablets, smart home pieces, and more.