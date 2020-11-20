Black Friday laptop deals: Surface Pro 7, Razer Blade, more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Over the Black Friday 2020 shopping event, vendors worldwide will begin launching time-sensitive sales for a range of laptops.

Whether you're in the market for a hefty workhorse able to manage power-hungry programs, you're an illustrator that needs a device suitable for creative applications, or you want a budget-friendly replacement for a laptop on its way out for work, study, or entertainment, the Black Friday sales event -- generally taking place over the week starting November 23 -- is the perfect time of the year to grab a bargain.

Below, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best laptop sales currently on offer. As some products sell out and other deals expire, we will continue to update -- so make sure to come back and check for new deals as they appear.

Lenovo Yoga C940 $400 off Over at Best Buy over the Black Friday event you can pick up a Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop for a sizeable discount. This laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 4K display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. $1,199 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $230 off Another laptop deal worth considering is the discount on offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Available for a $230 discount at Best Buy, this laptop sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM. $799 at Best Buy

HP Pavilion x360 $150 off The HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is also on sale over the 2020 Black Friday event. You can grab one at Best Buy with a discount of $150. This model comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM. $599 at Best Buy

Acer Aspire 5 $260 off Over the Black Friday sales event, Staples is offering the Acer Aspire 5 for a decent discount. This mid-range laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Ryzen processor, 512GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM. $529 at Staples

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop $400 off A solid option for a powerhouse gaming laptop is the Razer Blade 15. This hefty laptop, equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Intel i7 processor, 512GB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM, is available for a substantial discount on eBay -- as long as you are happy with a refurbished model. $1,399 at eBay

Lenovo Legion 5 $200 off Another laptop on sale over the Black Friday period is the Lenovo Legion 5. On eBay, you can expect a discount of $200 for the device, which comes with a 15.6-inch display, an AMD Ryzen processor, 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM. $899 at eBay

Samsung Notebook 7 $400 off Over at Walmart, you can snap up a Samsung Notebook 7 with a sale price tag. This premium laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. $699 at Walmart

More Black Friday 2020 laptop deals



Here are some other noteworthy deals worth checking out: