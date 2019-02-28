Last call! Adobe CC All Apps plan is 25% off until March 1

Adobe CC sales are few and far between, with the last one happening on Black Friday last year. Now, however, the company is running another great deal, offering 24.5 percent off its Creative Cloud All Apps subscription plan.

To be clear, the Adobe CC All Apps plan includes access to 20-plus Adobe apps. You get Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Lightroom, Dreamweaver, and so on. You also get access to all Adobe fonts, 100GB storage, Adobe Portfolio, and Adobe Spark. If any of that interests you, here's what you need to know about Adobe's sale.

What's on sale?

Adobe actually has two deals on offer for a limited time:

Adobe CC All Apps individual plan is 24.5 percent off: The discount equals out to about $480 per year (or $40 a month), which is a $156 savings compared to the normal price of about $636 ($53 a month).



The discount equals out to about $480 per year (or $40 a month), which is a $156 savings compared to the normal price of about $636 ($53 a month). Adobe CC All Apps Students and Teachers plan is 60 percent off: Requires institutional affiliation. If you have that, you'll get this plan for $240 a year ($20 a month).



Are these good deals?

Yes -- especially if you need Adobe CC apps for work or school.

But, like most deals, there are a few caveats:

For both offers, a 12-month commitment is required, paid in monthly installments.

If you want to cancel, you must do so within the first 14 days.

At the end of the year, you will auto-renew at full price. You can cancel, though.

Try before you buy

If you're still unsure, try Adobe's seven-day free trial before you commit.

Just remember that Adobe's sale ends March 1.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.

