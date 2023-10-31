'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Last chance: Give the gift of warmth with this heated jacket on sale for $200
As the holidays are getting closer, it means generally colder weather for most of us, plus an impending need to shop for gifts for all of our loved ones. While thinking about both of those things at the same time, it's easy to see why winter coats are such popular holiday gifts. To hop on that train, consider grabbing this Gamma Graphene-infused heated jacket and heated power bank bundle while it's on sale for $200 (that's a savings of $375) -- a price set to last through Oct. 31.
This stylish jacket is designed to protect the person wearing it from cold conditions. It's built with graphene-infused materials, which are said to be among the best for cold protection. The jacket can heat with the power of a simple, portable, attachable power bank, one of which is included in this bundle. When powered, the jacket utilizes a smart, built-in heating system that allows for controlled, evenly distributed heating of the upper body.
This breathable jacket is water- and wind-resistant, which is another plus in the winter months. For the rest of the year, the jacket's thermoregulation system also helps keep you cool on a hot day.
The Heta Hand warming power bank included in this bundle features double-sided heating, so it can be used as an added hand or body warmer while delivering power to the jacket. It can also charge devices with USB-C connectivity.
Get this Gamma Graphene-infused heated Jacket and heated power bank bundle while it's on sale for $200 through the end of today, Oct. 31.