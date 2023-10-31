Last chance: Give the gift of warmth with this heated jacket on sale for $200

This heated jacket is just $200 now, a savings of 65% off. StackSocial

As the holidays are getting closer, it means generally colder weather for most of us, plus an impending need to shop for gifts for all of our loved ones. While thinking about both of those things at the same time, it's easy to see why winter coats are such popular holiday gifts. To hop on that train, consider grabbing this Gamma Graphene-infused heated jacket and heated power bank bundle while it's on sale for $200 (that's a savings of $375) -- a price set to last through Oct. 31.

This stylish jacket is designed to protect the person wearing it from cold conditions. It's built with graphene-infused materials, which are said to be among the best for cold protection. The jacket can heat with the power of a simple, portable, attachable power bank, one of which is included in this bundle. When powered, the jacket utilizes a smart, built-in heating system that allows for controlled, evenly distributed heating of the upper body.

This breathable jacket is water- and wind-resistant, which is another plus in the winter months. For the rest of the year, the jacket's thermoregulation system also helps keep you cool on a hot day.

The Heta Hand warming power bank included in this bundle features double-sided heating, so it can be used as an added hand or body warmer while delivering power to the jacket. It can also charge devices with USB-C connectivity.

Get this Gamma Graphene-infused heated Jacket and heated power bank bundle while it's on sale for $200 through the end of today, Oct. 31.