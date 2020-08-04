Lauco 8-in-1 world's smallest 100W USB-C wireless charging hub

Need a USB-C hub that can turn a single port into a multitude of ports? Want the hub to wirelessly charge your gadgets? Want it to be small?

The Lauco 100W USB-C wireless charging hub is the hub for you. The 8-in-1 hub that fits into the palm of your hand.

This pocket-sized hub features:

USB-A 3.0 port

USB-C PD port

2 x USB-C 3.0 ports

USB-C 85W port

HDMI port

SD and microSD card slots

10W built-in Qi-compatible wireless charger

Initially I'd thought that the built-in wireless charger was a bit of a gimmick, but almost immediately I changed my mind. Far from being a gimmick, it's the perfect place for a wireless charger, as it reduced on desk cable clutter.

Everything else delivers as you'd expect, and the overall build quality is excellent. The tempered glass and aluminum-magnesium alloy construction is tough enough to survive extensive desktop use, as well as going on the road.

For fast wireless charging it is recommended to connect it to a 45W PD charger, otherwise charging reduced to 5W.

Regular readers will know that I'm wary of recommending crowdfunded gadgets because of the inherent risk, so I only consider companies with a prior track record that can get me hardware that I can review. I've had the chance to test this hub, and it delivers on its promise.

For more information on the Lauco 8-in-1 USB-C wireless charging hub, click here. Lauco Hub will be launched on Kickstarter at August 6.