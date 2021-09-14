Learn all you need to know to become a JavaScript programmer for just $31

If you've always wished you could have a well-paid tech career but lacked the confidence to try learning to code, then you need to know that JavaScript is actually quite a simple programming language that is really very easy to learn. In fact, you can start from scratch and train at your own pace with the very reasonably priced Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle.

Start with the "Complete Introduction to JavaScript" course to find out how JavaScript works. You'll be creating exciting interactive content before this first course is over. Follow that up with "JavaScript Useful Code Snippets & Applications", which will teach you how to use JavaScript in everyday code so you don't have to keep writing the same things over and over again. Next, move on to the "JavaScript Practice Course", where you'll gain more experience building 5 mini-applications from scratch.

Now you're ready to start learning about the JavaScript Document Object Model (DOM) and how to interact with it in "JavaScript DOM Explorer with Mini Applications". Then you'll get hands-on practice with "JavaScript Application Mini Projects". But the fun really starts with "JavaScript DOM Games".

The bundle is rounded out with two more courses: "Learn HTML5 Canvas Drawing with JavaScript" and "JavaScript Objects & OOP with JavaScript". And remember, coding skills are extremely mobile. So if you're interested in working remotely from exotic destinations, you may want to learn a new foreign language, as well as a programming language.

The courses in this bundle are perfect for starting you on your way to a whole new career in one of the most popular and in-demand programming languages. Verified purchaser Stephenie D. gave this bundle an impressive 5 out of 5 stars, saying: "Excellent course - worth every penny! Informative and helpful and very clear. Very satisfied with this."

That's surely due in large part to instructor Laurence Svekis, who has been teaching courses in web development and digital marketing strategy for almost two decades. An expert in innovative technology, he has a wide range of experience developing smart online digital solutions for both enterprise-level and small businesses.

Don't pass up this chance to break into the highly lucrative tech industry. Get The Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle today while it's on sale for just $31.