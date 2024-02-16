'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Learn Microsoft Excel for $30 with this Presidents' Day price drop
Microsoft Excel has become one of the most essential office tools over the last few decades. In addition to making the spreadsheet one of the most game-changing tools of the digital age, it also comes packed with capabilities for automating workflows, increasing organizational efficiency, and reflecting on data with formulas and programming capabilities.
To learn how to leverage these tools for your business and yourself, check out this Microsoft Excel training bundle, which is on sale for just $30 (reg. $399) through February 19th during a limited-time Presidents' Day price drop.
This 16-course bundle features nearly 100 hours of content on how to maximize the capabilities of Microsoft Excel. Each of the courses is taught by instructors from StreamSkill, which has been teaching individual learners, businesses of all sizes, and future IT professionals the ins and outs of the tech world.
You can start from scratch with this educational bundle. For example, in the Microsoft Excel 2021/365: Beginners Course, you can get familiar with the Microsoft Excel interface, learn some of the most valued keyboard shortcuts, get an introduction to formatting in cells, and more.
The rest of the bundle includes breakdowns for Microsoft Excel 2019, and then it goes into courses with specific focuses like Excel for Business Analysts, Pivot Tables for Beginners, Advanced Formulas in Excel, and more.
Get this Microsoft Excel training bundle, which is on sale for just $30 (reg. $399) through 11:59pm Pacific on February 19th during a limited-time Presidents' Day price drop.