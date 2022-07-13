ZDNet's Prime Day coverage is in full effect, which means that as competitive as Amazon is getting with its offers, so is its closest competitors. Namely, Best Buy has one of the best anti-Prime Day Chromebook deals right now. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 -- which retails at $219 and typically sells for $150 -- is hard to argue against at $79. If you're seeking a portable computer for on-the-go internet browsing and cloud access, this is a great option that won't break the bank.
The Chrome OS-powered device sports an 11.6-inch display that lends itself to a lighter and more portable footprint. Under the hood are an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4G of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which should deliver just enough power and memory for casual use cases like web surfing, streaming movies, responding to emails, and even taking Zoom calls via browser.
You can expect up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, making the Lenovo Chromebook reliable enough for day-to-day work and play. It also has two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Some $1,000 MacBooks don't even have this much port selection.
The IdeaPad 3 typically hovers between the $130-170 price range for deals and offers. At $79, you won't find a new and better Chromebook for less.