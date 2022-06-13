Gaming laptops are an easy way to enjoy gaming if you travel a lot, and you should never pay full price for one. The Lenovo Legion has been a staple for portable gaming, and right now, the signature gaming laptop is one sale for one of the best prices we've seen to date with a special code.
The Lenovo Legion typically retails for $1,599, and the sale knocks $390 off the price, bringing it down to $1,199, or 24% off. It's a great deal for a laptop that comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics card. Plus, coupled with the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Processor, any gamer that wants portability will get speedy gameplay since it boosts up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost.
Additionally, the 15-inch screen is FHD, providing 300 nits of brightness to bring about the best in your gaming experience. Plus, it's anti-glare, so you don't have to stress about brightly lit spaces while you're gaming in transit.
In addition to the laptop itself, when you buy the Lenovo Legion, you will also receive three months free of Xbox Game Pass. If you've been itching to try Halo or any other games lately, now is your chance.
If you're considering picking this up, now is the time. We don't know when the sale will end, but in order to get the deal, you need to use the code LEGIONSALES12.