/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

Lenovo's signature Legion gaming laptop is on sale: Save $390

Save on this 15-inch laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 graphics card for optimized gaming. Just be sure to use the promo code.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Gaming laptops are an easy way to enjoy gaming if you travel a lot, and you should never pay full price for one. The Lenovo Legion has been a staple for portable gaming, and right now, the signature gaming laptop is one sale for one of the best prices we've seen to date with a special code.

15-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 6 Intel with RTX 3060

 $1,199 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion typically retails for $1,599, and the sale knocks $390 off the price, bringing it down to $1,199, or 24% off. It's a great deal for a laptop that comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics card. Plus, coupled with the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Processor, any gamer that wants portability will get speedy gameplay since it boosts up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost.

ZDNet Recommends

Additionally, the 15-inch screen is FHD, providing 300 nits of brightness to bring about the best in your gaming experience. Plus, it's anti-glare, so you don't have to stress about brightly lit spaces while you're gaming in transit.

In addition to the laptop itself, when you buy the Lenovo Legion, you will also receive three months free of Xbox Game Pass. If you've been itching to try Halo or any other games lately, now is your chance.

If you're considering picking this up, now is the time. We don't know when the sale will end, but in order to get the deal, you need to use the code LEGIONSALES12.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry
delta-airlines-airbus.jpg

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

Business
Verizon mocks its own stores, admits they're not really worth it
Verizon

Verizon mocks its own stores, admits they're not really worth it

Mobile Carriers
Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it
m2-macbook-air-performance.jpg

Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it

Apple