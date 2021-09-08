Lenovo offers full portfolio, from devices to cloud, as a service

Lenovo announced it's offering its full portfolio as a service. Under the TruScale brand, Lenovo aims to offer "everything-as-a-service," from devices in your pocket to the cloud, via one contract.

The new offering combines all of Lenovo's previously existing as-a-service options under one umbrella. The TruScale brand previously covered Lenovo's pay-for-what-you-use data center offering. The new option also wraps in Lenovo's existing Device-as-a-Service solution (Lenovo DaaS).

The new consumption-based offering is designed to accommodate new models of hybrid work that require more flexibility in terms of IT infrastructure and services.

"We hear from CIOs every day that their organization's technology needs are evolving every 12-18 months," Ken Wong, president of Lenovo's Solutions & Services Group, said in a statement. "With Lenovo TruScale, customers can expect one solution, one provider, one contract, and a single point of accountability for everything-as-a-service."