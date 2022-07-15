If you're still looking for a laptop after Prime Day, Lenovo dropped an unexpected sale on one of their best-selling models. Lenovo's ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 laptop is now only $735, but there's a catch - you have to use a code to get the deal.
The ThinkBook 15 is a powerhouse when it comes to your back to school or business needs. Its six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor goes up to 2.3GHz but boosts up to 4.3GHz for when you really need the processing power. You'll also get 16GB of RAM so any major spec-heavy tasks will perform smoothly on the laptop.
With 15.6-inches of Full HD display at your fingertips, you can work on building amazing projects, be it a Microsoft Word document or a video for a class. The laptop comes with 512GB of SSD storage, so you can pack some gaming, documents, and other important items into the space.
In order to get the deal and get $602 off the original price of $1,399, you'll have to use the code SUPERTHINKJULY. Right now, it's on sale for $735 with this code, and you'll also get free shipping. Be sure to act quickly if you want this laptop for your school or work needs. We don't know how long this deal will last, and it could go away as early as today.