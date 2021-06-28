Lenovo unveils five new Android tablets, including Yoga Tab 11 and 13 with hangable kickstands

With the 2021 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicking off today in Barcelona, Lenovo hopes to make a splash with its announcement of five new Android tablets, including a pair that take the kickstand to the next level. The Yoga Tab 13 (already released in China this year as the Yoga Pad Pro) and the more portable Yoga Tab 11 feature a rotating kickstand that essentially turns into a hanger to allow you to place it on the wall easily.

The hangable mounting, along with the built-in Micro HDMI connection, allows the new Yoga Tab slates to serve as an external monitor for other devices, such as the Nintendo Switch or as a secondary display for desktop or laptop PC. The Yoga Tabs are particularly well suited for such a role with their 400-nit bright screens with 60Hz refresh rates and resolution of 2,160x1,350 for the Yoga Tab 13 and 2,000x1,200 for the Yoga Tab 11.

The Yoga Tab 13 comes with slightly better internal specs, using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor instead of the Yoga Tab 11's MediaTek Helio G90T, and coming with 8GB of RAM standard. It can be configured with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the Yoga Tab 11 will come in two configurations: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Lenovo claims that the Yoga Tab 11 can provide up to 15 hours of video playback on a single battery charge, whereas the Yoga Tab 13 can last for 12 hours.

You'll pay much more for those two extra inches of screen real estate, as the Yoga Tab 13 is due this week with a starting price of $680, whereas the Yoga Tab 11 will start at less than half that price ($320) when it becomes available next month. If you want to save a little more and don't mind sacrificing the fancy kickstand, the Tab P11 Plus shares the same processor as the Yoga Tab 11 and its display features the same brightness, resolution and refresh rate. The $260 base model similarly includes 4GB of RAM, though only 64GB of storage, and RAM maxes out at 6GB and storage at 128GB for other versions. Battery life matches the Yoga Tab 13 and not the similarly sized Yoga Tab 11, though you do get a teal color option that the Yoga Tabs lack.

Rounding out the Lenovo tablet news is a refresh of its budget Tab M7 and M8 models, which come with smaller screens and less powerful specs. Only the M7 will be available in North America, and it is built around a 7-inch 1.024x600 display and a MediaTek MT8166 quad-core processor. It includes the bare minimum 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and Lenovo claims 10 hours of battery life for the M7, which is expected to be available starting this week for $110. For potential buyers outside North America, the M8 is slightly more feature rich than the M7, with a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, 15 hours of battery life, 1,280x800 8-inch display, and an optional Smart Charging Station. Pricing and availability remain unknown, however, other than Lenovo promising its release "later this year" and pricing varying by market.