Lenovo updates HCI platforms, adds new advisory services

Lenovo on Tuesday announced a series of updates to its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platforms, as well as new advisory services aimed at organizations that need guidance on their digital transformation.

The new services include Principal Consultant-led workshops -- collaborative whiteboarding sessions to help application and platform teams consider their options. The workshops include topics like SQL server 2019 migration and Microsoft Azure migration.

Lenovo is also rolling out new advisory and design services, including VMware Cloud Foundation Design and Deployment, Hybrid Cloud Assessment, Hybrid Cloud Azure Migration Design Service and Hybrid Cloud Implementation Services.

Meanwhile, the company is rolling out a new ThinkAgile VX system -- a 4U 8-socket SAP HANA Certified hyperconverged platform well-suited for customers that need to manage very large SAP HANA databases.

Next, the ThinkAgile VX7820 8 socket system has been updated with twice the number of processors and direct connect NVMe with up to 5x faster load times. This allows customers to increase the size and quantity of VMs running SAP workloads.

All of the ThinkAgile VX HCI systems are also getting management improvements, including 75 percent faster deployment of a new VX cluster and simplified lifecycle management via vSphere Lifecycle Manager (vLCM).

The Lenovo ThinkAgile HX1021 edge platform is getting a security update, with Lenovo ThinkShield Security offering added intrusion detection and tamper protection for physical security.