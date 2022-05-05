Lenovo's new Yoga AIO 7 has a head-turning 27-inch 4K display

Image: Lenovo

All-in-one (AIO) desktops are a rather fascinating breed because manufacturers must find ways to cram a functioning computer in a monitor-sized figure. In the rarest occasions, there's a little sugar and spice sprinkled in. The Yoga AIO 7 is the latest refresh in Lenovo's 2022 computer lineup, and builds on the riveting successes of last generation's model. That means the new AIO retains the best monitor feature for the modern age: a 90-degree rotating display.

Believe it or not, switching from landscape to vertical orientation is more practical than for watching TikTok videos and YouTube Shorts. (But if you want a monitor for 9:16 content consumption, that's cool too.) Business users have found the vertical layout beneficial for scanning through taller pages like press releases, articles, and documents. While other professionals have taken advantage of the taller aspect ratio like when video-editing layers of layers of footage, effects, and audio.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is no different from the rotating monitors of today, but gets style points for being an all-in-one desktop. Spinning tricks aside, it has a 27-inch 4K IPS display with a 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. That means you can expect sharp, high-resolution content with a color vibrancy that edges out traditional sRGB panels. For greater viewing, the monitor can also lift up to 72mm of height range and tilt in 5- and 15-degree angles. Depending on how you orientate the monitor, a portion or all of 5W JBL-certified speakers will reveal itself at the center of the desktop. Lenovo says the new speakers are 3dB louder than last years'.

Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processor, with an optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card that utilizes AMD RDNA 2 architecture, should you pay more. Basically, expect faster processing speeds and a desktop experience that's well optimized for Windows 11.

Along with all the power that's within, Lenovo promotes the Yoga AIO 7 as the duo of choice for smartphones and laptops. The only requirement is that the compatible smartphone must support DLNA, Airplay, Miracast, or Lelink to mirror onto the desktop. While the laptop must have a full-function USB Type-C port -- or you can use the Type-C adapter included in the box -- in order to extend onto the Yoga AIO 7 and serve as a second screen.

Unfortunately, the Yoga AIO 7 will not be available in the North American market, so US and Canada users will have to stand by for something similar, if there ever is. In the select countries that Lenovo does release the all-in-one, you can expect the pricing to start anywhere between $1,599 to $1,799.