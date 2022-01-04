AMD's new Ryzen 6000 chips deliver faster processing, 2x faster graphics

AMD on Tuesday unveiled the latest iteration of its Ryzen processors for laptops, delivering faster processing speeds with an AMD "Zen 3+" core and faster graphics with all-new RDNA 2 architecture-based on-chip graphics. The new Ryzen 6000 chips, debuted at CES, are built using TSMC's 6nm process technology.

"AMD is at the forefront of innovation in the PC industry, delivering unmatched experiences for creators, professionals and gamers," Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM of AMD's client business unit, said in a statement. "The new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors bring remarkable efficiency for impressive battery life, unbeatable built-in graphics and optimized performance to deliver the best AMD has to offer to every type of notebook user."

AMD announced the Ryzen 5000 series last year at CES. In comparison to the 5000 series, the 6000 series delivers up to 1.3x faster processing speeds and up to 2.1x faster graphics. The processors reach up-to 5 GHz clock speeds.

Thanks to the Zen 3+ core, the processors are power efficient. Compared to the last generation of Ryzen chips, the 6000 Series processors can use up to 30% less power for video conferencing. They can also achieve up to 24 hours of movie playback on a single charge -- all in a cool, quiet laptop, AMD says.

The chips feature up to eight high-performance cores, each one capable of handling multiple tasks at the same time for 16 threads of processing power. The 6000 series delivers up to 11% more single-threaded performance and up to 28% faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation.

Meanwhile, the 6000 series processors are the first mobile processors to feature RDNA 2 architecture-based built-in graphics, allowing it to smoothly play the vast majority of PC games in full HD.

Ryzen 6000 processors are also the first x86 processors to fully support advanced Windows 11 security features with the integrated Microsoft Pluton security processor.

The first laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors are expected to be available from manufacturers like Asus, Dell and HP, beginning in February. Throughout the year, AMD expects more than 200 consumer and commercial notebooks based on the 2022 Ryzen portfolio will be available.

AMD is also collaborating with Lenovo to bring AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO Series processors to laptops in early 2022.

AMD on Tuesday also announced the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor with AMD 3D V-Cache technology for elite-level gaming performance. The company also previewed the new Ryzen 7000 Series CPU powered by "Zen 4" architecture and using the new AMD Socket AM5.