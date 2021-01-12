CES 2021: Lenovo announces slew of next-gen Ryzen-powered laptops

At CES 2021, Lenovo has unveiled a slew of laptops that utilise AMD's next-generation mobile Ryzen processors, including three new gaming laptops from its Legion gaming product line and two ThinkBook laptops.



The gaming laptops -- the Legion 7, Legion 5 Pro, and the Legion Slim 7 -- will use the latest AMD Ryzen 9 mobile processors as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, which will allow users to apply ray tracing.



The Lenovo 7 carries a 16-inch QHD IPS display, weighs 2.5kg, and can sport up to 32GB RAM and 2TB of storage. The Legion 5 Pro comes in a similar form factor with the same display and storage options, but it can only have up to 16GB RAM and weighs slightly less at 2.45kg.

Image: Lenovo

Meanwhile, the Legion 7 Slim has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, weighs 1.9kg, and can come with 32GB Ram and 2TB of storage. The Legion 7 Slim also has a holographic hinge that provides information about the laptop's system settings.

The two ThinkBook devices that will use AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors, the ThinkBook 14p and ThinkBook 16p, are second-generation updates to models released last year and share the same specs for the large part, such as Nvidia discrete mobile graphics and a 1080p webcam.



The main difference between the two laptops is their display sizes, with one providing a 14-inch display while the other has a 16-inch one. The ThinkBook 16p also comes with the option to have Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics instead.

A third ThinkBook device, called the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2i, was also unveiled at CES 2021. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2i is an "edge-to-edge" 12-inch e-ink laptop that can last up to 24 hours and has a 68% screen-to-body ratio. Other hardware specs for the e-ink device are that it sports an Intel Evo chipset, four Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 capability, and can come with an optional wireless charging pad.

It is also available with an LCD display, which Lenovo said has 15 hours of battery life.

Ahead of CES 2021, Lenovo unveiled the IdeaPad 5G, designed for everyday consumers, which it touted could provide up to 20 hours of battery. It is a 14-inch clamshell laptop, weighs 1.2kg, and uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8CX processor. As its name suggests, the IdeaPad 5G is 5G-capable. It uses the sub-6GhZ 5G standards, however, and is not capable of providing mmWave speeds.

The Chinese company also released an all-in-one desktop and tablet, which are called the Yoga AIO 7 and Tab P11, respectively, along with various refreshes to its ThinkPad line of devices.

The Yoga AIO 7 is an AMD H processor-driven, all-in-one desktop that has a rotatable display so users can view content in either portrait or landscape. Pricing will start from $1,600.



The Tab P11, meanwhile, is an Android-based, 11-inch tablet that can provide up to 15 hours of local playback time, Lenovo claimed. The Tab P11 is different from the Tab P11 Pro tablet that was launched in August last year. By comparison, the already available Tab P11 Pro has a slightly bigger 11.5-inch OLED display and uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip.

