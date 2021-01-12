Lenovo's X1 Titanium Yoga is the thinnest ever ThinkPad

Lenovo has taken the wraps off the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, a business laptop that's just 0.43 inches (11mm) thick, making it the company's thinnest Thinkpad ever.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga headlines Lenovo's announcement of four new ThinkPads, including the X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X12 Detachable, which will all be available in the first quarter of 2021.

The new ThinkPad laptops arrive to a world that's again embraced laptops during the pandemic as worker and students continue work and learn from home: analyst firm IDC reported this week that Q4 2020 shipments reached 91.6 million units, up 26% year on year. Lenovo, the market leader, accounted for a quarter of those shipments.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga features a 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch screen with a 2K display that sports a brightness of 450 nits and feature Intel's new Iris Xe graphics. The laptop is powered by Intel's 11th generation Core i7 vPro processors.

The 2-in-1 can be configured with up to 16GB of fast LPDDR4 memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. For all those video meetings, Lenovo has built in four microphones, two speakers and a high definition camera.

The device's dimensions 11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches (297.5 x 232.7 x 11.5 mm) and weighs 2.54 pounds (1.15 kg). It features just two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, wifi 6 and optional 5G mobile connectivity.

As a laptop with Intel's 11th Gen Core vPro processors, it also supports Intel's Hardware Shield for hardware-based PC protection.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will be available to order from January 2021, starting at $1899.

The X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga will be available from February, starting at $1429 and $1569, respectively. The X12 Detachable will also be available from January, starting at $1149.