​LG Uplus launches IoT for bathrooms with Wi-Fi bidet toilet

LG Uplus, together with bathroom remodeling firm Inus Bath, has launched Internet of Things (IoT) services aimed at bathrooms.

The telco's Smart Bathroom service offers bidet toilets and ventilators with Wi-Fi connections that can be controlled via smartphones.

Users can have various settings turn on automatically or simultaneously. For example, they can set the ventilator to turn on when they sit on the toilet seat.

The bidet is based on Inus Bath's IW950 model that has a wide range of customization options, including water pressure and nozzle aim. Each family member in the home can have their own settings.

The ventilator can be remotely controlled and will also help homes eliminate fungus in bathrooms. It will automatically turn on when temperature and humidity are too high.

LG Uplus said it will later add voice control in the bathroom in collaboration with Naver's Clova AI platform. LG Uplus and LG Electronics currently offer Naver's smart AI speaker for the home.

South Korean government and companies are expanding IoT applications to various fields, from water meters to smart buildings.

