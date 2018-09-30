LG V40, Wear OS 2, Chromebooks, and privacy (MobileTechRoundup show #446)

Don't worry, there won't be any drinking for new devices as you listen to MobileTechRoundup show #446 with Kevin and I. There was still plenty to talk about though with October shaping up to be a big month for mobile.
- Matt says goodbye to the Apple Watch Series 4
- Will he keep the iPhone XS Max?
- Kevin's wife gets her first smartwatch: Here's why.
- LG V40 to be revealed this week, new watch may be too
- Here come the phones with 10GB of RAM
- Wear OS 2 arrives with improvements but some still say "meh"
- Project Campfire icons and details: Alt-OS is now Dual-Boot on Chromebooks for Windows and Linux
- Google Pixel Slate, aka 'Nocturne', may support dual-booting Windows 10
- A new project from the creator of the WWW
- e Foundation adds more phones to try out their privacy-centric OS
Running time: 68 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 77MB)
