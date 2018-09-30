 '

LG V40, Wear OS 2, Chromebooks, and privacy (MobileTechRoundup show #446)

Don't worry, there won't be any drinking for new devices as you listen to MobileTechRoundup show #446 with Kevin and I. There was still plenty to talk about though with October shaping up to be a big month for mobile.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Don't worry, there won't be any drinking for new devices as you listen to MobileTechRoundup show #446 with Kevin and I. There was still plenty to talk about though with October shaping up to be a big month for mobile.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Matt says goodbye to the Apple Watch Series 4
  • Will he keep the iPhone XS Max?
  • Kevin's wife gets her first smartwatch: Here's why.
  • LG V40 to be revealed this week, new watch may be too
  • Here come the phones with 10GB of RAM
  • Wear OS 2 arrives with improvements but some still say "meh"
  • Project Campfire icons and details: Alt-OS is now Dual-Boot on Chromebooks for Windows and Linux
  • Google Pixel Slate, aka 'Nocturne', may support dual-booting Windows 10
  • A new project from the creator of the WWW
  • e Foundation adds more phones to try out their privacy-centric OS

Running time: 68 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 77MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3