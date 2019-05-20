LG V50 ThinQ 5G hits 1.1Gbps download speed

executive guide What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution It's a capital improvement project the size of the entire planet, replacing one wireless architecture created this century with another one that aims to lower energy consumption and maintenance costs. Read More

LG's recently launched V50 ThinQ 5G has hit download speeds of 1.1Gbps in Seoul, LG Uplus has announced.

The South Korean carrier said it used the popular and publicly available benchmark test app BenchBee to measure the download speeds of LG's latest offering. The benchmarks were performed in population-dense areas within Seoul such as Jongno and Magok.

LG said it has continuously worked on network optimisation since April, when South Korea's 5G networks first became commercialised. The latest handset, thanks to the speed boost from 5G networks, will have the capacity to offer AR, VR, and 8K videos for customers, the South Korean tech giant added.

See: Fear and Trembling - LG Display faces the axe for OLED burn-in and market squeeze

The speed was achieved through dual connection to 4G LTE and 5G networks, LG Uplus said. The same technology will be used to group 3.5GHz spectrum and 28GHz spectrum when the latter is commercialised.

Since the V50 ThingQ 5G hit the shelves last week, 100,000 units of the device have been sold, according to LG Electronics. The strong sales have been assisted by local telcos SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus increasing their subsidies as they attempt to secure more 5G subscribers onto their networks.

LG Electronics is also offering a complimentary dual-screen flip cover for those who purchase the device.

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is priced at 1.19 million won, considerably cheaper than its main competitor Samsung Galaxy S10 5G which is priced at 1.39 million won.

South Korea secured 260,000 5G subscribers in April, with KT leading the pack with 100,000.

