LG to launch V50 ThinQ 5G on May 10

LG Electronics will launch the V50 ThinQ 5G on Friday, May 10, in South Korea, the company has announced.

The smartphone was initially slated for a late April launch but it was delayed due to 5G connectivity concerns.

South Korea rolled out its 5G networks on April 4, but there were complaints over connectivity quality during the first two weeks of when the network first became available.

The criticism has since abated and the country secured 260,000 subscribers for the next-generation network in April.

V50 ThinQ 5G will be the second smartphone in South Korea to be released with 5G capabilities, after the Galaxy S10 5G, and has been touted as one of LG's most important launches.

LG's mobile division has failed to improve its sales figures for five quarters.

The smartphone's price is set at 1.19 million won, which is cheaper than the Galaxy S10 5G priced at 1.39 million won. The company also launched its G8 ThinQ in South Korea in March, which LG has touted as having its lowest price-tag for a flagship.

In an attempt to lure consumers, LG will be giving away its dual screen flip cover -- priced at 219,000 won -- for free to those who purchase the V50 ThinQ 5G by June.

The company is also providing free display warranties to customers that purchase the 5G device by May 13.

The 6.4-inch V50 ThinQ 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 5G modem. It also boasts a 4,000mAh battery and has a cooling-pipe feature to improve the dissipation of heat.

