LG V60 ThinQ first look: Affordable 5G phone with practical dual screen system

Image: LG

A T-Mobile version of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G arrived yesterday and I am making it my new daily driver. I've tested out a Korean LG V50 and a G8X so I have experiences with LG Dual Screen cover solution. The V60 rises to the top of LG's product line and we'll be spending serious time with the phone.

top picks The 10 best smartphones right now It's easy to find a great phone today. In fact, current flagship devices are so good you really don't need to be replacing them every year. Read More

The entry price for a new Samsung Galaxy S20 phone is $999.99 with the S20 Ultra 5G starting at $1,399.99. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 while the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Thus, you would expect the LG V60 to start at the $1,000 price, but surprisingly the phone retails for $799.99 with the combination including the Dual Screen cover priced at $899.99. That's a lot of phone for $100 to $200 less than the starting price of other single screen smartphones.

Also: LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen review: For $700, better productivity than the Galaxy Fold

After trying both the LG V50 and LG G8X, it's clear to me that the Dual Screen cover is essential for productivity. It gives you the flexibility to have two large 6.8 inch displays for applications and serious productivity with the ability to pop out the phone and go solo when you want to travel light.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Display : 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution P-OLED 20.5:9 aspect ratio (395 ppi)

: 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution P-OLED 20.5:9 aspect ratio (395 ppi) Operating system : Android 10 with LG UX 9

: Android 10 with LG UX 9 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : 13 megapixel super wide (117 degrees) f/1.9 and 64 megapixel rear f/1.8 cameras. ToF sensor array included. 10 megapixel f/1.9 front-facing camera.

: 13 megapixel super wide (117 degrees) f/1.9 and 64 megapixel rear f/1.8 cameras. ToF sensor array included. 10 megapixel f/1.9 front-facing camera. Water resistance : IP68 water and dust rating

: IP68 water and dust rating Shock resistance : MIL-STD 810G

: MIL-STD 810G Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, FM radio

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, FM radio Battery : 5,000 mAh non-removable with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

: 5,000 mAh non-removable with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Dimensions : 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm and 214 grams

: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm and 214 grams Color: Classy Blue and Classy White

The V-series is focused on video creation and this V60 continues this trend with stereo speakers, four high performance microphones (with Voice Bokeh), and AI camera software with advanced video options. It also matches the new Samsung Galaxy S20 line with support for 8K video recording. Unlike the rest of the smartphone world, the LG V60 ThinQ continues with a 3.5mm headset jack that supports its high quality 32-bit Quad DAC capability.

LG Dual Screen specifications

Display : 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution OLED 20.5:9 aspect ratio (395 ppi)

: 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution OLED 20.5:9 aspect ratio (395 ppi) Outside cover display : 2.1 inch mono

: 2.1 inch mono Hinge : 360 Freestop

: 360 Freestop Dimensions : 175.9 x 86 x 14.99 mm and 134 grams

: 175.9 x 86 x 14.99 mm and 134 grams Color: Black and White

In regards to 5G, the LG V60 ThinQ supports Sub6 (low-band) and mid-band (Sprint is currently using it) networks. The Verizon model also supports the faster, shorter range mmWave 5G (high-band) technology.

Also: LG V50 ThinQ 5G review: A dual-display 5G flagship

Hardware

One of the first things I noticed is the large size of the LG V60. With a 6.8 inch display it is a bit taller and a bit wider than the massive Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. However, it doesn't have that massive rear camera bump either so it's a bit more elegant looking. The lovely OLED display is flat with slight curvature at the edges tapering down into the side. With the Android 10 gesture-based navigation, it feels natural to slide your finger up from the bottom edge and in from the sides. There is a small front-facing camera opening at the top, but it fits within the notification bar and is barely noticeable. Minimal bezels are present around all four sides.

The brushed metal edges are well designed with a beveled piece on the bottom. The lovely pearl white glass back transitions down from the back into the sides. Well-spaced, prominent metal buttons are present with a power button on the right and volume/Google Assistant buttons on the left. The SIM card/microSD card tray is found up top. A USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack are on the bottom. Stereo speaker sound comes from the bottom and up above the display.

There is a horizontal camera bar positioned down about a fifth of the way from the top. It contains two cameras, a ToF sensor array, and flash. Wireless charging is supported, as well as Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 Plus.

If you purchase one of these at T-Mobile this week make sure to be careful inserting and removing the LG V60 from the Dual Screen cover. There are specific directions right in the box as you unpackage it and it takes a bit of practice to get it right so you don't bend the bottom USB-C connector.

Software

The LG V60 is running Android 10 with the February Android security update. LG's UI has come a long way and is fairly close to what you see on Google Pixel devices. The Google Discover feed can be shown as the left most home screen panel and you have full control over how things are arranged and organized on your phone.

There are a few LG apps installed on the device, including an image gallery, FM radio app, LG Health, LG Pay, ThinQ home app, and QuickMemo+. Four games and a web browser, Whale, are installed for you to test out the Dual Screen experience to its fullest. T-Mobile also includes a few of its utilities, including Mobile Hotspot, Visual Voicemail, and Name ID that are all useful for a complete T-Mobile experience.

I am a huge fan of the grid, font, widget, and other options that let you optimize the phone for your use. I'm a bit sad to see the floating bar appears to be missing, but at least there is a handy utility for the Dual Screen cover.

Also: LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, long-term test: Two screens good, but beware bulk and battery life

Initial impressions and experiences

The hardware is gorgeous and feels lovely in hand, but it is a very large phone. It is rated for IP68 and MIL-STD 810G and comes with a two-year hardware warranty so LG is confident in its ability to hold up well over time. I love the Google Assistant button and the overall design of the phone with hands that are large enough to hold and use it comfortably.

The displays look great and I look forward to consuming media content on them. All of the great Dual Screen functions I mentioned in my LG G8X review apply here as well and the Dual Screen cover will be a focus of my formal review in the next couple of weeks. This device has the potential to be a serious productivity machine and with my remote work situation I am going to see how useful it can be in this situation.

I've come to greatly appreciate the 120 Hz display of the Galaxy S20 line and unfortunately, this is not present on the LG V60. The focus of this phone is on the camera, audio, and dual-screen experiences and it is priced hundreds less than the S20 Ultra.

T-Mobile 5G is supported and I plan to compare it with a couple of Galaxy S20 devices. It is not blazing 5G, but improved range and penetration is more important to my needs anyway and there are benefits to 5G even in these early stages of adoption.

Stay tuned for more details on the cameras, 5G, battery life, Dual Screen use, and more.

Feel free to interact with me here or on Twitter as I work on the full review and other LG V60 ThinQ articles. I am looking for specific use cases for the Dual Screen cover too so please let me know what you want me to test.