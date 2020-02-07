LG withdraws from ISE due to coronavirus concerns

LG Electronics has announced that due to the coronavirus outbreak it has decided to withdraw from the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020 event, which kicks off next week in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In a statement, the company said following the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, it has decided to pull out from the event.

"LG regrets having to make this difficult decision but the safety of its employees and customers continues to be its number one priority," the company said.

"With the WHO recommending that individuals 'promote social distancing', LG management believes that the most responsible decision is to avoid participating in large public events until the situation stabilises."

The company added that any related meetings and discussions would be rescheduled to take place locally in "more private settings".

It comes days after LG announced it was pulling out of MWC due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

See also: Coronavirus deaths spike over 400, 11 confirmed US cases - Everything we know (CNET)

Despite the announcement by LG, the organiser of the world's largest mobile phone show confirmed MWC 2020 would still go ahead as planned later this month.

"The GSMA continues to monitor and assess the potential impact of the coronavirus on MWC Barcelona 2020. The GSMA confirms that there remains minimal impact on the event thus far," GSMA said.

GSMA said it has implemented "many measures" to help mitigate the spread of the virus, including putting in health measures such as a free 24-hour medical service for all attendees that will be operation from 12-29 February, providing on-site first aid facilities, and developing plans that are aligned with health authorities.

These measures adhere to advice from WHO and other health authorities, GSMA added.

During a press event on Wednesday, Barcelona first deputy mayor Jaume Collboni said that, as a preventive measure against the outbreak of coronavirus, there would be "permanent coordination" between GSMA and health authorities for the entire duration of MWC 2020.

Related Coverage

How to track the coronavirus: Dashboard delivers real-time view of the deadly virus

The live dashboard pulls data from sources like the World Health Organization to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, along with recoveries and deaths.

DEF CON China conference put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak

DEF CON team is hoping that the 2019-nCoV outbreak will improve and they can go on as planned, or reschedule.

Coronavirus and the iPhone: How the pandemic could disrupt China's supply chain

If employees can't show up to work, then you can't build smartphones. How do we deal with the threat of global supply chain disruption by highly infectious pandemics?

Singapore, Malaysia clamp down on online falsehoods about coronavirus

Singapore evokes online falsehoods law while Malaysia makes arrests in their attempt to stem the spread of inaccurate reports concerning the coronavirus.

Hackers using coronavirus scare to spread Emotet malware in Japan (TechRepublic)

Cybercriminals are using global fears about the virus to spread the Emotet trojan.