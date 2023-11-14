Like a song you hear on TikTok? Now one click adds it to your favorite music app

TikTok

TikTok has become a platform that people go to to share and discover new music. Oftentimes, songs that go viral on TikTok also make it to the charts and become fan favorites. Now, TikTok is making it easier for you to stream those songs on your music streaming apps.

On Tuesday, TikTok launched an "add to Music App" feature, which allows users in the US and UK to add songs from TikTok to their preferred music app, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

The "Add song" button will be found in the bottom left-hand corner next to the track name, or on the artists's "Sound Detail Page" that comes up when you click on the track, as seen by the image at the top of the article.

The first time users select the button, they will be prompted to select it for their preferred music streaming service, which becomes the default and can be changed in settings.

Then, the track will be saved to a default playlist on the streaming service, a "TikTok Songs" playlist on Amazon Music, and a "Liked Songs" playlist. Users will also be given an option to the songs to either an existing playlist they have created or a new playlist.