LinkedIn is using AI to make it easier for recruiters to reach you

LinkedIn

Many professionals use LinkedIn as a networking platform to make connections that could help them eventually secure their dream job. The platform is equally as beneficial for recruiters who want to find top talent to onboard to their company.

However, it can be challenging for recruiters to connect with potential applicants because cold messages oftentimes look like spam and fail to make a personal connection.

Also: I've tested a lot of AI tools for work. These are my 5 favorite so far

LinkedIn is implementing a generative AI tool to help mitigate that issue.

According to LinkedIn, when recruiters personalize their InMail messages on the platform, they see a 40% increase in candidate acceptance rates. As a result, the company is rolling out AI-assisted messages to help recruiters save time and have higher acceptance rates.

AI-assisted messages in Recruiter will use LinkedIn's in-house generative AI to scan your profile to generate personalized messages in seconds.

Also: ChatGPT vs Bing Chat vs Google Bard: Which is the best AI chatbot?

Now, instead of getting a generic, copy-and-pasted InMail message in your inbox from a recruiter, which you would likely just delete, you will find an AI-curated note.

The message might include some attributes specific to your profile, including your work experience and details about the job description that relate to you and your experience.

The feature has already been rolled out to a handful of customers in the U.S. and Europe, with a larger rollout following in June.

Also: The best AI chatbots

LinkedIn also introduced other features to help businesses attract the right talent, including a new values section under the company's About section, an enhanced skills search option on Recruiter, and a new "raise your hand feature" in LinkedIn Learning coming soon.