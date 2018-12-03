Linux patch replaces f-words with 'hugs' in kernel comments, but some cry censorship

An Intel engineer who contributes to the Linux kernel has released a set of patches that conceal some of the f-bombs that Linux kernel developers have added to kernel code comments over the years.

The patches are intended to "comply" with Linux developers' recently adopted Code of Conduct, which requires developers, maintainers, and especially Linus Torvalds to treat all contributors with respect and dignity when working together.

As spotted by Phoronix, the patch set issued by Intel software engineer Jarkko Sakkinen addresses 15 components where 'fuck' or 'fucking' appeared in code comments, which have now been swapped out for a 'hugload of hugs'.

For example, "* IOC3 is fucking fucked beyond belief ..." is now "* IOC3 is hugging hugged beyond belief ...".

Another now reads: "Only Sun can take such nice parts and hug up the programming interface* like this. Good job guys...".

Elsewhere, comments have been amended to "Hug, we are miserable poor guys...".

While there's plenty more profanity in Torvalds' old emails to fellow kernel maintainers, at least the instances where they appeared in code comments have now been cleaned up.

Since his recent hiatus, Torvalds has also toned down his language and refrained from demeaning peers when poor choices or mistakes are made. The hope is that the code of conduct creates a more professional environment for maintainers to work in.

Just 33 lines of code comments were addressed, a try fraction of the 3.3 million lines of comment in code within the kernel source tree. However, there may be more patches in future.

At least one Linux kernel developer was not happy with the hugs. One person described the move as "censorship" and said he hoped it was a joke, adding some colorful 'prose' to the mailing list.

Sakkinen said it is definitely not a joke, quoting from the Code of Conduct: "Harassment includes the use of abusive, offensive or degrading language, intimidation, stalking, harassing photography or recording, inappropriate physical contact, sexual imagery and unwelcome sexual advances or requests for sexual favors."

The Linux code of conduct is based on the Contributor Covenant, which Intel's Source Technology Center recently adopted as the basis for its code of conduct.

Previous and related coverage

Now Intel signs up to open-source code of conduct after Torvalds' Linux hiatus

Intel joins the code of conduct that's challenging open source's faith in meritocracy.

Linus Torvalds talks about coming back to work on Linux

While in Edinburgh, I caught up with Linus Torvalds. He confided his thoughts about returning to Linux, the Code of Conduct, and some software, BPF, which is fundamentally changing how the Linux kernel and user space work together.

Revised Linux Code of Conduct is now officially part of Linux

With the release of the Linux kernel 4.19 came not just new features and bug fixes, but the new Linux Code of Conduct as well.

Linux adds a code of conduct for programmers

In the aftermath of Linus Torvalds apologizing for how he's been running the Linux kernel community, Linux has adopted a new code of conduct. But some now claim this means Linux is being taken over by social justice warriors.

Linus Torvalds is back in charge of Linux

After a few weeks off to reconsider his role in the Linux community, Linus Torvalds is back in the saddle.

Linus Torvalds answers 5 questions in BBC letter

In an e-mail to the BBC, Torvalds comes over as a voice of reason in the heated Linux Code of Conduct fights.

Linus Torvalds and Linux Code of Conduct: 7 myths debunked

No, protesting programmers are not removing code from Linux; there are no purges of politically incorrect Linux kernel developers. And Linus Torvalds is coming back.

Linus Torvalds takes a break from Linux

Linux's creator is stepping back from his Linux kernel work -- to work instead on his behavior toward other developers.

Microsoft may be the world's largest open source contributor, but developers don't care--yet TechRepublic

Microsoft has twice as many employees actively contributing to open source compared to Google, yet it gets half the credit. As it turns out, old views of the Redmond giant die hard.

IBM to buy Red Hat to stave off Amazon, Google, Microsoft CNET

It's the largest acquisition ever for IBM, and it's all about the cloud.