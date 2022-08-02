Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds, hands on: Impressive but pricey

Pros Lightweight and comfortable

Well-specified bundle

Excellent audio quality

ANC and Transparency mode Cons Expensive

Pink colour is not for everyone (black also available)

Logitech has added a pricey but feature-rich set of wireless earbuds into a well-populated market with its $299/£299 Zone True Wireless earbuds. This versatile solution includes dedicated support for Microsoft Teams along with remote deployment and management.

Let's start with design and fit. There are two colours – black and pink. I was sent the pink pair, whose colour is pale and somewhat medical-looking. The lozenge-shaped case has a small lanyard attached, whose purpose eludes me -- I can't see anyone attaching the case to their keyfob, for example.

Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds: also available in black. Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

Logitech provides three pairs or silicone eargels in different sizes. They incorporate a cuff, making them less fiddly than is often the case to swap around. I found a combination that settled comfortably in my ears without any problem.

The buds are remarkably light, with the pair weighing 13g. They are an elongated lozenge shape and measure 15.9mm by 27.4mm by 26.3 mm – but that measurement is a little misleading because of the buds' angled design. That 27.4mm for example is the full height of a bud, while the front face is closer to 20mm. In short, they are not as cumbersome as the measurements make them appear.

The full bundle includes a pair of earbuds with medium-sized eargels, a wireless charging case, a USB-A receiver, a USB-C to A adapter, 2 sets of replaceable eargels (small, large), a USB-C to A charging cable, a cloth travel bag and documentation. Images: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

The charging case has a slim, pocket-friendly profile, and measures 25mm by 39.8mm by 74.5mm and weighs 46g. In addition to the case, users might want to carry the provided pouch that contains the spare eargels, wireless receiver, (short) charge cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. This is pretty much the complete kit required to use the buds successfully, and it's right that it's all included, given the premium price.

The Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds can connect to two devices at the same time, using the wireless receiver for a laptop and Bluetooth for a phone, for example, with seamless handover between the two. The on-device controls are straightforward and button-based rather than touch-based. The right bud has a long button that's easy to find by touch and lets you reject a call, while an embedded button on the left bud is for answering and ending calls. Press the left embedded button for two seconds to mute a call or toggle Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) or Transparency mode.

The Logi Tune app lets you configure a range of settings. Screenshots: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

These functions are customisable to a degree in the Logi Tune app which also offers equaliser settings and other features including the ability to enable a 'busy light' that can illuminate around the edge of each bud to indicate that you are on a call.

Meanwhile Logitech Sync allows corporate users to deploy and manage the Logitech Zone True Wireless Buds remotely, including administering firmware updates and supporting workers who are home- or office-based.

I found performance to be superb. Music was loud and clear, bass tones strong, and orchestral music had good definition across the sound spectrum. Spoken word was crisp. Voice calls and meetings were well handled, with others hearing my voice clearly and no audio issues at my end. ANC was successful, with the sound of my typing reduced to the merest whisper. Transparency mode let in more ambient sound, and I found this to be my preferred setting.

The buds deliver up to five hours of talk time with ANC on, or up to six hours with noise cancelling off. Listening time is slightly better at up to six hours with ANC on and up to ten hours with it off. The charging case will supply two full recharges. The case can be charged via USB-C cable or Qi wireless. Cabled charge time is 2.5 hours for a full earbuds charge and the same for a full case charge. A five-minute charge will provide an hour of talk time or listening (although Logitech doesn't say whether this is with or without ANC).

The Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds are an expensive option, but their performance, ease of use and management -- both via the app and Logitech Sync -- are impressive. On-device controls are easily mastered and very customisable, and the buds are comfortable to wear. I'm not convinced about the pink colour, but at least there's an alternative.

Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-A receiver with USB-C adapter Wireless range up to 30m /100 ft (line of sight) Paired devices 2 active connections and up to 6 stored connections Talk/Listen time talk: up to 5 hours (ANC on), 6 hours (ANC off) • listen: up to 6 hours (ANC on), 10 hours (ANC off) Charging 2.5 hrs for full earbuds charge • 2.5 hrs for full case charge • 5 mins quick charge = up to 1 hr talk time or listening time • Qi wireless charging

or USB-C to A charging cable (included)

Microphone omni-directional, dual MEMS mics array with beamforming plus an inward-facing mic ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) Hybrid ANC & Transparency mode Control answer/end/reject calls, music pause/play/previous song/next song, ANC/Transparency mode on/off, volume up/down Audio alerts voice prompts for battery life, mute, ANC/Transparency mode, power and connection status Comfort 3 sizes of eargels (S, M, L) Management Logitech Sync Certifications Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice, Zoom Dimensions earbuds: 15.9mm x 27.4mm x 26.3mm (0.63in. x 1.08in. x 1.04in.) • charging case: 25mm x 39.8mm x 74.5mm (0.99in. x 1.57in. x 2.93i.n) • Zone True Wireless Receiver: (21.5mm x 13.6mm x 6mm (0.85in. x 0.54in. x 0.24in.) Weight earbuds: 13g (0.46oz) • charging case: 46g (1.62oz) In the box 1 pair of earbuds with M-sized eargels, wireless charging case, 1 USB-A receiver, 1 USB-C to A adapter, 2 sets of replaceable eargels (S, L), 1 USB-C to A charging cable, 1 cloth travel bag, user documentation Price $299 / £299

Alternatives to consider

Noise cancelling earbuds need to provide a winning combination of sound quality and compatibility, and that often carries a premium price tag. Here are three leading contenders.

RECENT AND RELATED CONTENT

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: AirPods Pro, but for Android

Apple AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: Which wireless earbuds should you buy?





Sony LinkBuds S review: The magic is in the software

Jabra Enhance Plus review: Compact earbuds for people with mild hearing loss

The 5 best noise-canceling earbuds: Shut out the world

Read more reviews