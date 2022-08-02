Insta360 Link review: This new 4K webcam means business

Pros Crisp 4K video with motion tracking and auto-focus

Quick and easy installation via USB-C

Whiteboard and DeskView modes are practical

Light enough to hang on laptops Cons Pricey at $299

Webcam orientation may need manual adjustment

Warm to the touch after an hour or two of use

We're currently living in the golden age of webcams. As business professionals, educators, and consumers alike take to videoconferencing for their collaborative needs, webcams have become sharper, clearer, and more functional than ever to meet the demand.

I've tested a handful of webcams during the pandemic. None of them check as many boxes as the Insta360 Link does.

Insta360 is best known for making 360-degree, pocket-friendly action cameras -- in case the name didn't give it away -- but its latest innovation marks the company's foray into the bustling webcam market. The Insta360 Link is a compact camera that's powered by a delightfully intelligent AI system and Insta360's infamous gimbal stabilization, with a listing price of $299 to cover all that tech.

That's a bold ask for a computer accessory. But after testing the webcam for the past two weeks, my one take is that the Insta360 Link has no business being this good for a first-generation product.

Specifications

Dimensions 69x41x45mm (2.71x1.61x1.77in) Weight 106g (3.73oz) Video resolution 4K@24/25/30fps, 1080p and 720p@24/25/30/50/60fps ISO 100-3,200 Shutter speed 1/8,000-1/30s White balance 2,000-10,000K Aperture f/1.8 Fixed FOV 67 to 79.5 degrees Microphones Dual noise-canceling microphones System requirements Windows 8 or later, macOS 10.10 or later, 2GB RAM

Design



Fundamentally, the Insta360 Link is like every other webcam; it's a bite-sized gadget that sits atop any monitor, laptop, or desk setup and connects via a USB-C cable. Its gimbal-like figure separates it from the pack with a stabilized camera that sways back and forth when not in use -- sort of like a bobblehead. The 3-axis gimbal, as Insta360 calls it, allows the camera part of the webcam to rotate left to right, up and down, and diagonally.

On paper, the Link's field of view peaks at 79.5 degrees, which is a smidge narrower than competing webcams that boast ultra-wide lenses. But when you consider the Link's ability to swivel and spin, the shorter viewing distance is easily forgettable. More on that later.

The webcam is literally a mini gimbal! June Wan/ZDNet

The Link is not as heavy as you'd expect, even with the motorised parts. It weighs 106g which, given its premium, all-aluminum construction, is a pleasant surprise. I tested the webcam on my beefy 34-inch monitor and had no trouble keeping the gadget still and balanced. More impressively, the Link sat just as snuggly on my 13-inch MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro. In both scenarios, the laptop displays never felt like they were being dragged or weighed down by the webcam.

In fact, I found the 16-inch MacBook's notch to be the perfect indicator to station the camera. The Insta360 Link ends up covering the MacBook's ambient light sensor, but it's nothing that manual brightness adjusting can't solve.

It's like the two were meant to be. June Wan/ZDNet

The only other design element worth mentioning is the LED ring that surrounds the base of the Insta360 Link. The ring glows green when the webcam is in on, blue when it's in standby mode, and yellow when there's a software issue. It's a practical indicator of whether the camera is rolling or not.

Setup

Using the webcam is as simple as clasping the rubber-tipped mount onto your screen. The backside of the Link has a springy mechanism that allows it to hold onto any surface firmly, which you can then connect a USB-C cable from it to your computer.

As most manufacturers do, Insta360 recommends using the included USB-C cable to power the Link. But to my surprise (and laziness), I found the webcam just as functional -- including all the nifty camera tricks that I'll go over later -- when paired with third-party cables (see image below). That's oftentimes not the case with webcams, as my previously tested Elgato Facecam only worked with its proprietary connector.

One thing to note: No matter what cable you use with the Link, expect the gadget to feel a bit warm to the touch after an hour or two of use. This can be a cause for concern, especially if you plan to keep the webcam constantly plugged into a desktop. But given the constant power consumption and high-resolution output, a little overheating is not surprising.

It's not the most subtle webcam setup, but it sure looks different. June Wan/ZDNet

Companion software

Besides the plug-and-play aspect of the Insta360 Link, there's also a companion program that Windows and Mac users can take advantage of. The Link Controller software lets you modify the finest levels of the webcam's output, including the white balance temperature, contrast, saturation, and more. Heck, there's even a curve graph to set exposure levels.

Within, you will also find a directional pad (labeled "Gimbal Control") to control the webcam manually. This was particularly handy whenever the Link lost its calibration and became off-centered -- which happened once or twice per day.

Thumbs up for the plethora of settings and adjustments in the Link Controller app. June Wan/ZDNet

Controls aside, I'm very satisfied with the robustness of the Link Controller software. There's enough fine-tuning here that effectively renders the native settings on Zoom, Google Meets, and all obsolete. And for the best results, if your computer (and recipient) can handle it, the video resolution output can be scaled up to 4K (3,840 by 2,160).

Performance

So how good is the webcam's video exactly? I'd go as far as to compare the Insta360 Link's 1/2'' sensor to a DSLR camera, like the ones that suddenly became high-quality webcams during the pandemic. Seriously.

The Link's larger sensor allows it to capture more details and dynamic range than the standard webcam, delivering an output that's effectively balanced, natural in color, and optimized for bright and low light environments. As someone who has helped most of his family members set up their WFH systems over the past two years, I was especially impressed by the Link's default color settings, which gave off a lively reflection without overdoing the sharpness and saturation.

True Focus makes the Link the perfect YouTube thumbnail camera. June Wan/ZDNet

Speaking of sharpness, Insta360 says that the Link is using "Phase Detection Auto Focus and auto exposure technology for near-instant focusing." I can attest to the statement, particularly the near-instant part, because while the webcam can detect subjects (living and non-living) moving towards the sensor, it sometimes takes a second or two longer to shift focus. In the case that the Link fails to dial closer, a slight wiggle should troubleshoot it.

The Link's autofocus feature, called True Focus, is ideal when you're moving around, say, during a presentation or showcasing a product in hand. Basically, the webcam is excellent for taking YouTube thumbnails.

AI smarts

Insta360 has equipped the Link with a series of AI-driven capturing modes, all of which can be prompted by hand gestures. Here's a brief run-down of each one:

Gesture Control/AI Tracking: For work presentations, online lectures, and virtual gatherings, AI tracking (similar to Apple's Center Stage) uses the Link's 3-axis gimbal to follow you as you move around a room. The feature can be turned on or off by waving at the camera for about two seconds, and it's unsurprisingly smooth with the panning.

Whiteboard Mode: By placing the four provided recognition markers on the corners of your whiteboard, the Link webcam effectively adjusts the contrast of the board to prevent overblown whites when recording. This makes the written text a lot more discernible.

By placing the four provided recognition markers on the corners of your whiteboard, the Link webcam effectively adjusts the contrast of the board to prevent overblown whites when recording. This makes the written text a lot more discernible. DeskView/Overhead Mode: If you're doing a demo that involves writing or scanning a physical document, then this feature is for you. DeskView angles the Link webcam just low enough to capture what's on your desk. The reliance on image processing here makes flattened subjects appear more natural than ones with depth and height (see the cup in the image sample below).



For the best DeskView output, stick to flatter objects. June Wan/ZDNet

Lastly, there's Privacy Mode, which resolved my biggest concern going into this review. For every ten seconds of inactivity, or when the Insta360 Link switches to the blue LED, the camera will automatically swivel downwards to prevent unwanted video-capturing. I'm a big fan of how aggressive this feature is, with the webcam proactively hiding soon after every one of my Zoom meetings. All that's missing now is for someone to make a camera cover.

Bottom line

For its first webcam, Insta360 hit it out of the park. I've tested a handful of webcams during the pandemic. None of them check as many boxes as the Insta360 Link does. From professional-looking video quality to smart features that are as practical as advertised, there's not much to complain about here. At $299, business users and remote-working educators should find the most value from the Link. If video-conferencing is not as essential to you, then I'd look to some of the more affordable (yet effective) webcams on our best rankings list.

