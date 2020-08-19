Make 2020 the year you master web development with this 11-course bundle that's 98% off

The internet already feels incredibly vast, but you ain't seen nothing yet. Nearly half the world still lacks internet access, and when they finally do get online, we'll see an explosion of new ideas, products, and services that are all suited for the modern, always-evolving web.

The backbone of the web as we know it are web developers. This army of experts is unsung heroes, designing the sites that you interact with every single day and keeping them running behind the scenes without you even noticing. Web developer is an expanding field, with a 13%growth expected over the next decade, and you can join their ranks. The first stop on the path to your next career starts with The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer and Design Bootcamp Bundle, which is on sale now for just $39.99.

The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer and Design Bootcamp Bundle Original price: $2,200 | Deal price: $39.99 Danial RiCaRoS/Unsplash You'll find 11 total courses within the 2020 Ultimate Web Developer and Design Bootcamp Bundle, with nearly 70 hours of lessons that you can quickly put to the test by building your very own websites. If you've been swearing that you're going to learn web design one day, then today is your lucky day. While this 11-course bundle is valued at $2,200, you can get it on sale now for just $39.99. That's a whopping 98% discount off the retail price. Grab this deal while you can and watch your new career path start to take root. View Now at ZDNet Academy

The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer and Design Bootcamp Bundle is filled with actionable courses taught by experts in the field of web development. The entire 11-course bundle is built with those curious about the field in mind, regardless of their level of expertise. If you're entirely new to the world of web development and design, you can pick up fundamentals with courses like JavaScript for Beginners: Learn with 6 Main Projects or JavaScript Essentials.

For those with some baseline knowledge who are looking to add new coding languages and skillsets to their arsenal, courses like Python for Everybody: The Ultimate Python 3 Bootcamp or Web Design JavaScript Front-End Code Course might be more your speed. You can even go hands-on right away and build a site of your own with courses like Create an 8-Bit Website and Build Responsive Real-World Websites with CSS3 v2.0.

There has never been a better time to get into the field of web development. There are also few tools better equipped to give you your start than the 2020 Ultimate Web Developer and Design Bootcamp Bundle.