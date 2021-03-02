Malaysia Airlines suffers data security 'incident' spanning nine years

Malaysia Airlines has suffered a data security "incident" that spanned almost a decade and compromised personal data belonging to members of its frequent flyer programme, Enrich. A third-party IT service providers reportedly is involved in the breach.

The airline had sent out an emailer to Enrich members this week, stating it was notified of a "data security incident" at the third-party IT supplier. The breach involved "some personal data" between the period of June 2019 and March 2010, it said, adding that these details included members' name, date of birth, contact information, and various frequent flyer data such as number, status, and tier level.

APAC consumers want IoT devices, but fear data leaks Majority of consumers in Asia-Pacific already own at least one Internet of Things (IoT) device and plan to buy more, but 81 percent fear their personal data is being leaked and 71 percent worry about being monitored without their consent. Read More

Travel data including itineraries, reservations, ticketing, and ID card, as well as payment details were not compromised, according to Malaysia Airlines. Its own IT infrastructure or systems also were not affected, the carrier said.

It noted that there was "no evidence" any personal data had been misused and the breach did not expose any account passwords, though, it urged Enrich members to change their passwords as a precaution. The airline also directed customers to pose any queries they might have directly via email to its data privacy officer.

At press time, Malaysia Airlines had yet to make a public statement on the security breach or post a notice on its website. It did, however, appear to confirm the incident on Twitter in its replies to customers.

In one of several such responses, the national carrier said: "The data security incident occurred at our third-party IT service provider and not Malaysia Airlines' computer systems. However, the airline is monitoring any suspicious activity concerning its members' accounts and in constant contact with the affected IT service provider to secure Enrich members' data and investigate the incident's scope and causes."

It reiterated its stance that there was no indication the breach impacted any account passwords, but advised members to change their passwords as a precautionary measure.

Singapore telco Singtel also suffered a data security breach that involved a third-party IT vendor, which file-sharing system had contained vulnerabilities that were unsuccessfully patched.

RELATED COVERAGE