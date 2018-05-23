Malwarebytes acquires Windows Firewall control firm BiniSoft

Santeri Viinamäki | Wikimedia Commons

Malwarebytes has acquired BiniSoft in a bid to ramp up the firm's endpoint protection solutions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

On Tuesday, the cybersecurity firm said the deal will help IT administrators protect enterprise endpoints through the integration of BiniSoft's Microsoft Windows Firewall Control tools.

According to the company, the firewall software "allows admins quick access to Windows Firewall settings and enhances the management functionality of networking rules for each application."

Founded in 2010, BiniSoft is the brainchild of independent developer Alexandru Dicu. The programmer says that while Microsoft's native tools are powerful, he did not find it "easy to play with," and therefore set to work building an alternative interface.

The BiniSoft Windows Firewall Control tool provides additional features to extend Windows Firewall software. The software runs in the system tray for quick and direct access and can display notifications for outbound blocked connections and digitally signed programs.

The native firewall from Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Server 2016, and Server 2012 can be managed through the tool.

The startup's software has been downloaded roughly 500,000 times. BiniSoft has also developed a tool for USB drive control.

As cyberattacks continue to surge against consumers and businesses, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski said that it is becoming more important than ever to secure endpoints effectively.

As a result, the company has been on the lookout for systems and tools which give users the opportunity to manage network rules for individual applications -- any of which could pave the way for attackers to exploit a network.

"The BiniSoft Windows Firewall Control was the perfect choice for better management of firewall control options, setting up rules for each program and application and delivering a more secure environment for our customers," Kleczynski said. "BiniSoft is the best tool on the market to manage the native firewall from Windows. We believe that massive adoption of BiniSoft proves our assertion."

Malwarebytes will allow BiniSoft to retain its current name, supplemented by Malwarebytes branding for the near future.

The company also said it is "committed to maintaining the mission of the BiniSoft products and its features," and so it does not appear that closure of the startup or product sunsetting is on the horizon.

In 2017, the antivirus solutions provider acquired Italian security firm Saferbytes. The startup's anti-malware, anti-exploit, anti-rootkit, cloud antivirus software and sandbox capabilities were combined with Malwarebytes enterprise security offerings.

