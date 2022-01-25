Managed services provider Syntax will help Oracle get its on-prem customers to the cloud

As Oracle plots out its continued cloud expansion, it's expecting to grow the business by attracting both new customers and customers already using Oracle software. It'll be getting some help with its existing customers from Syntax, a managed services provider that specializes in handling multi-cloud deployments and mission-critical applications.

Oracle and Syntax are expanding their partnership to help on-premise Oracle E-Business Suite customers move or extend their deployments to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The two companies will jointly provide onboarding, migration, training and customer service. Syntax is also offering OCI as a fully-integrated, turnkey option for its existing private cloud customers.

"We are in a great position, strategically aligned with Oracle to offer E-Business Suite customers a very rich environment," Syntax Global CEO Christian Primeau said to ZDNet.

Syntax serves about 700 customers in North America, Europe and China, largely in manufacturing, distribution and other warehouse-centric industries. Now should be a particularly good time for EBS customers to move to the cloud, Primeau said, as they look to upgrade to Release 12 of the ERP suite.

"Cloud migration is more than a destination," he said. "It's about the unique capabilities the customer will be acquiring or gaining access to."

Last month, Oracle reported that its cloud ERP business is growing at a healthy rate, roughly on pace to hit about $20 billion in five years. Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison said he expects the business "to be a lot bigger than that."