Master Microsoft PowerShell for only $20 and use automated daily tasks to make your workdays fly by

Whoever invented the phrase "work smarter, not harder" must have been dreaming about the day when we could all just automate great portions of our work and let tasks take place on their own, and that day is finally here. System administrators, as well as IT professionals who are just beginning to use Windows Powershell Scripting, can now learn everything they need to know about working more efficiently using automation in the very affordable Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle.

The "Learning Task Automation Using Windows PowerShell" course is designed specifically for IT professionals who are just starting to become familiar with PowerShell scripting, to teach them how to improve their work efficiency by simply automating small daily tasks. You'll learn all the basic fundamentals of Powershell, including how to handle files and use the task schedular for service restarts, file purging, and more.

System administrators will learn how to use PowerShell scripting to automate Active Directory-related daily tasks in the "Active Directory (AD) Management Using Windows PowerShell" class. It will cover PowerShell and Active Directory basics, including how to handle bulk requests, as well as manage groups and users.

The last class in the bundle, "Advanced Scripting & Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell", uses real-world problems to give system administrators more practice with PowerShell automation. In fact, you'll even find out how to use PowerShell to automate tasks that include non-Microsoft products.

Students who have taken these courses have been very satisfied with them. Verified purchaser Alex R. sums up why he rated the bundle 5 out of 5 stars: "Well-organized training on PowerShell and its uses/functions. Power user training at a reasonable price."

